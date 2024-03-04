Toyota signs MoU for Iraq Electricity Network

2024-03-04 06:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Ziad Ali Fadel, the Minister of Electricity, presided over the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the second phase with the Japanese company Toyota [Toyota Tsusho], aimed at enhancing the networks and capabilities of electrical system. The Japanese Ambassador to Iraq was also present at the signing ceremony. According to the […]

