2024-03-04 06:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has reported an increase in foreign reserves to 148 trillion dinars [$113 billion] and deposits in the banking sector to 131 trillion dinars [$100 billion], which it says indicates a positive trend in monetary stability and financial growth. According to the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA), […]

The post Iraq Makes Progress on e-Payments first appeared on Iraq Business News.