2024-03-04 09:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – 1001, a pioneering Iraqi-focussed streaming platform, recently unveiled its Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) service, setting a new standard for entertainment accessibility and diversity in the region. With the introduction of SVOD, 1001 is expanding its content offerings to become the largest legal streaming platform operating in Iraq today through integration with […]

The post Iraqi streaming platform 1001 launches Subscription Video on Demand appeared first on Iraqi News.