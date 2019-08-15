عربي | كوردى


World: Protection in Danger Monthly News Brief - July 2019
2019/08/15 | 17:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: Insecurity Insight

Country: Burundi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Iraq, Italy, Kenya, Lebanon, Libya, Mexico, Myanmar, Niger, Nigeria, Norway, occupied Palestinian territory, South Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, United States of America, World



Africa



Burundi



20 July 2019: In Mubanga, Ruhororo district, Ngozi province,

Imbonerakure militia looted property and physically assaulted a group

of female residents at an IDP camp. Source: ACLED



Democratic Republic of the Congo



01 July 2019: In Kafe, Djugu district, Ituri province, an unidentified

armed group killed three IDPs with machetes. No further information

available. Source: HTH Travel Insurance



01 July 2019: In Mboge, Djugu district, Ituri province, an unidentified

armed group killed an IDP. Source: HTH Travel Insurance



02 July 2019: In the Rural Djugu area, Djugu district, Ituri province, an

unidentified armed group killed 5 IDPs with machetes. Source: HTH

Travel Insurance



02 July 2019: In Mboge, Djugu district, Ituri province, an unidentified

armed group killed a 12-year-old IDP. Source: HTH Travel Insurance



Ethiopia



12 July 2019: In Gambela region, members of the host community

stabbed to death a South Sudanese refugee near the Jewi Refugee

Camp and injured two others, against the backdrop of mounting

tensions between two Ethiopian communities. Source: Radio

Tamazuj



Kenya



10 July 2019: In Kakuma, Turkana West, Turkana province, an

unidentified armed group attacked a family of Ethiopian refugees at

their residence. Four family members were wounded, one of whom

died later as a result of injuries. Source: Borkena



Niger



03 July 2019: In Bague, Toumour district, Diffa province, suspected

ISWAP/Boko Haram militants abducted two male IDPs. No further

information available. Source: ACLED



Nigeria



26 July 2019 (DOA): In Maiduguri city, Borno state, after burning a nearby military base, suspected Boko Haram insurgents attacked the Dalori IDP camp, killing two residents and looting food supplies, whilst forcing hundreds of residents to flee their homes. Meanwhile, Nigerian Air Force helicopters hovered over the University of Maiduguri and Dalori. Sources: All Africa , Sahara Reporters and The Defense Post



South Sudan



06 July 2019: In Juba, an IDP from the UN Protection of Civilians site 3 went missing amid mysterious circumstances after he left the camp to buy goods in town. Source: Radio Tamazuj



15 July 2019: In Bentiu, Upper Nile state, three UN contracted staff were seriously injured during a

fight between two groups of IDPs at a humanitarian cafeteria in Bentiu. Source: AWSD



23 July 2019: At Doro IDP camp, Maban, Upper Nile state, two national aid workers of an INGO were assaulted and injured by beneficiaries after a dispute about the distribution of solar lamps. Local and regional authorities reportedly had to intervene when a group of community members would not let six INGO staff leave until they all received solar lamps. A resolution was achieved with those receiving lamps later and all staff were released. Source: AWSD

