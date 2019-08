World: Protection in Danger Monthly News Brief - July 2019

2019/08/15 | 17:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Source: Insecurity InsightCountry: Burundi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Iraq, Italy, Kenya, Lebanon, Libya, Mexico, Myanmar, Niger, Nigeria, Norway, occupied Palestinian territory, South Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, United States of America, WorldAfricaBurundi20 July 2019: In Mubanga, Ruhororo district, Ngozi province,Imbonerakure militia looted property and physically assaulted a groupof female residents at an IDP camp. Source: ACLEDDemocratic Republic of the Congo01 July 2019: In Kafe, Djugu district, Ituri province, an unidentifiedarmed group killed three IDPs with machetes. No further informationavailable. Source: HTH Travel Insurance01 July 2019: In Mboge, Djugu district, Ituri province, an unidentifiedarmed group killed an IDP. Source: HTH Travel Insurance02 July 2019: In the Rural Djugu area, Djugu district, Ituri province, anunidentified armed group killed 5 IDPs with machetes. Source: HTHTravel Insurance02 July 2019: In Mboge, Djugu district, Ituri province, an unidentifiedarmed group killed a 12-year-old IDP. Source: HTH Travel InsuranceEthiopia12 July 2019: In Gambela region, members of the host communitystabbed to death a South Sudanese refugee near the Jewi RefugeeCamp and injured two others, against the backdrop of mountingtensions between two Ethiopian communities. Source: RadioTamazujKenya10 July 2019: In Kakuma, Turkana West, Turkana province, anunidentified armed group attacked a family of Ethiopian refugees attheir residence. Four family members were wounded, one of whomdied later as a result of injuries. Source: BorkenaNiger03 July 2019: In Bague, Toumour district, Diffa province, suspectedISWAP/Boko Haram militants abducted two male IDPs. No furtherinformation available. Source: ACLEDNigeria26 July 2019 (DOA): In Maiduguri city, Borno state, after burning a nearby military base, suspected Boko Haram insurgents attacked the Dalori IDP camp, killing two residents and looting food supplies, whilst forcing hundreds of residents to flee their homes. Meanwhile, Nigerian Air Force helicopters hovered over the University of Maiduguri and Dalori. Sources: All Africa , Sahara Reporters and The Defense PostSouth Sudan06 July 2019: In Juba, an IDP from the UN Protection of Civilians site 3 went missing amid mysterious circumstances after he left the camp to buy goods in town. Source: Radio Tamazuj15 July 2019: In Bentiu, Upper Nile state, three UN contracted staff were seriously injured during afight between two groups of IDPs at a humanitarian cafeteria in Bentiu. Source: AWSD23 July 2019: At Doro IDP camp, Maban, Upper Nile state, two national aid workers of an INGO were assaulted and injured by beneficiaries after a dispute about the distribution of solar lamps. Local and regional authorities reportedly had to intervene when a group of community members would not let six INGO staff leave until they all received solar lamps. A resolution was achieved with those receiving lamps later and all staff were released. Source: AWSD