Graduation ceremonies in Iraq: Balancing celebration and tradition

2024-03-04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ University graduation ceremonies in Iraq have become a source of debate, with some questioning the appropriateness of certain celebratory practices. While these events mark a major milestone for students, concerns have been raised regarding practices perceived as clashing with traditional social norms.

Observers point to "deviations from established social norms," especially with the "bold attires" the attendees wear and "unacceptable activities," like dancing, singing, and overall celebratory conduct they engage in during graduation parties.

Footage of such events shared on social media has sparked criticism, particularly from individuals who hold strong views on societal traditions.

Iraqi education experts urge collaboration between the Ministry of Education and families to establish guidelines for graduation festivities.

In this regard, Haider Al-Mousawi, an expert in the field, calls for "increased official intervention" to ensure celebrations are conducted appropriately. He proposes a shared responsibility between universities and families in upholding proper conduct.

"The Education Ministry should take firm action by issuing regulations and instructions to organize celebrations, ensuring centralized festivities and consistent procedures overseen by university presidents and deans," he said.

Not all students embrace these unconventional practices. Shurooq Hussein, a graduating student, disapproved of the dancing, singing, and loud celebrations often associated with graduation parties. "Most students reject public dancing and other behaviors seen on social media at graduation parties," she said. "The majority opt to attend the official central ceremony organized by the university instead."

Ruqqaya Salman, a social researcher, advocates for graduation events that uphold traditional values and national pride, suggesting activities that are "calm" and "expressive."

"Iraqi society is conservative and Eastern," she said." The students should avoid such behaviors at graduation parties and set an example for others still in their academic stage."

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has weighed in heavily on the debate. Minister Naim al-Aboudi expressed concern about the practices observed at certain graduation ceremonies in a video he shared on Facebook. In the video, the Minister cautioned students about potentially "regretting" their participation in such events.

While acknowledging that official graduation ceremonies conducted within universities adhere to formal protocols, the ministry's spokesperson, Haider al-Aboudi, said that individual behaviors outside these ceremonies fall under the responsibility of the participants and not the ministry.

"Individual behaviors outside formal ceremonies are the responsibility of those involved, not the Ministry of Education," explained the spokesperson, "The graduates bear responsibility for their actions and the consequences that follow."