Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Iraq’s Customs starts using ASYCUDA automation system in Umm Qasr

Iraq’s Customs starts using ASYCUDA automation system in Umm Qasr

Iraqs Customs starts using ASYCUDA automation system in Umm Qasr
Iraq’s Customs starts using ASYCUDA automation system in Umm Qasr
2024-03-04 13:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi General Commission for Customs started on Sunday using the ASYCUDA automation system in the Port of Umm Qasr in southern Iraq. Iraq’s Customs said in a statement that the Minister of Finance, Taif Sami, ordered to start using the automation system during a ceremony held in the Grand Welcome Yard […]

The post Iraq’s Customs starts using ASYCUDA automation system in Umm Qasr appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links