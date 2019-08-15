Iraq lose 1-0 to Bahrain in 2019 WAFF

2019/08/15 | 18:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraq’s national football team suffered a 1-0 loss to Bahrain in the 2019 West Asian Football Federation (WAFF) Championship Final on Wednesday.
Both teams came into the final undefeated without Bahrain conceding a single goal.
Iraq dominated possession and was boosted by the cheers of the home crowd at the Karbala International Stadium.
However, it was Bahrain who struck first in the 38th minute to silence the Iraqi supporters and take a 1-0 half-time lead.
Despite their efforts, Iraq was unable to find a way back in the game and suffered a heartbreaking loss on home soil.
The 2019 WAFF was the first major tournament held in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region since the Gulf War in 1991. The tournament included nine nations and began on July 30.
Iraq’s national football team suffered a 1-0 loss to Bahrain in the 2019 West Asian Football Federation (WAFF) Championship Final on Wednesday.
Both teams came into the final undefeated without Bahrain conceding a single goal.
Iraq dominated possession and was boosted by the cheers of the home crowd at the Karbala International Stadium.
However, it was Bahrain who struck first in the 38th minute to silence the Iraqi supporters and take a 1-0 half-time lead.
Despite their efforts, Iraq was unable to find a way back in the game and suffered a heartbreaking loss on home soil.
The 2019 WAFF was the first major tournament held in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region since the Gulf War in 1991. The tournament included nine nations and began on July 30.