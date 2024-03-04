Iraqi PM lays foundation stone for Al-Ghazlani city in Nineveh

2024-03-04 15:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, laid the foundation stone for the city of Al-Ghazlani on Monday after it was made available for investment. The governor of Nineveh, Abdul Qadir Al-Dakhil, said in a press statement that the project is very large and will contribute to tackling the housing crisis in […]

