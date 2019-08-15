عربي | كوردى


Baghdad to take legal action after IMIS after criticizing Iraqi Army
2019/08/15 | 18:45
Defense Ministry

announced it will pursue legal action against a senior IMIS unit deputy leader

who called for the immediate disbandment of the Iraqi Army.Deputy Harakat al-Nujaba head Yousif al-Nasri called for the army's immediate

dissolution "because they are useless,” al-Nasri said in a Monday interview on Iraqi television channel al-Itijah. “Soldiers are getting

paid to flee once any fight or tensions arises anywhere in Iraq,” he added.Iraq’s defense ministry confirmed plans to pursue legal action against al-Nasri

in a Wednesday statement, condemning his

“harsh and hateful” comments towards the army.“We will take legal action against al-Nasri for his inappropriate comments,” it

said.Harakat al-Nujaba part of Iran-backed militias were designated a terror

organization by the US in March 2019.Nasr al-Shimari, Harakat al-Nujaba spokesperson and deputy secretary general,

released a statement on Wednesday claiming that footage of the interview had

been manipulated to create al-Nasri’s

disparaging Iraqi Army remarks.
