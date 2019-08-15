Home › Baghdad Post › Baghdad to take legal action after IMIS after criticizing Iraqi Army

disparaging Iraqi Army remarks. (Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Defense Ministryannounced it will pursue legal action against a senior IMIS unit deputy leaderwho called for the immediate disbandment of the Iraqi Army.Deputy Harakat al-Nujaba head Yousif al-Nasri called for the army's immediatedissolution "because they are useless,” al-Nasri said in a Monday interview on Iraqi television channel al-Itijah. “Soldiers are gettingpaid to flee once any fight or tensions arises anywhere in Iraq,” he added.Iraq’s defense ministry confirmed plans to pursue legal action against al-Nasriin a Wednesday statement, condemning his“harsh and hateful” comments towards the army.“We will take legal action against al-Nasri for his inappropriate comments,” itsaid.Harakat al-Nujaba part of Iran-backed militias were designated a terrororganization by the US in March 2019.Nasr al-Shimari, Harakat al-Nujaba spokesperson and deputy secretary general,released a statement on Wednesday claiming that footage of the interview hadbeen manipulated to create al-Nasri’sdisparaging Iraqi Army remarks.