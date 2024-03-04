Iraq exports over 4 million barrels of oil to US in one month

2024-03-04 18:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced on Monday that Iraq’s oil exports to the United States surpassed four million barrels during February. According to the EIA, Iraq’s crude oil exports to the United States in February were nearly 4.38 million barrels, with an average daily shipment of 127,000 barrels. This figure […]

