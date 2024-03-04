2024-03-04 18:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Presidency of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq announced on Sunday that it had set June 10 as a new date for the parliamentary elections in the region. The parliamentary elections in Iraqi Kurdistan were scheduled for February after they were repeatedly postponed due to political differences between the two main parties. […]

The post Iraqi Kurdistan sets next June for parliamentary elections appeared first on Iraqi News.