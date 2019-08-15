Home › Baghdad Post › Revealed: Images of bombed Iraqi site indicate it was hit in airstrike

Revealed: Images of bombed Iraqi site indicate it was hit in airstrike

An Israeli satellite imaging firm released photos of a weapons



depot in southern Baghdad controlled by a pro-Iranian militia that was hit in



an alleged Israeli airstrike earlier this week.ImageSat International said that damage characteristics



identified from the photos show “it is probable that the blast was caused by an



airstrike, followed by secondary explosions of the explosives stored in the



depot.”On Tuesday, a former Iraqi deputy prime minister appeared to



blame Israel for the massive explosion on Monday.“We believe they are weapons we were



holding onto for a neighboring state and they were targeted by an oppressive



colonial state on the basis of a treasonous Iraqi act,” former deputy prime



minister Baha al-Araji wrote on Twitter.An unnamed security source said that Israel was behind the



strike.“All indications point to Israel, perhaps with the support of



the United States, completing what it started in Syria in terms of targeting



sites with Iranian forces,” the source said.The Israel Defense Forces has not commented on the reports.According to foreign reports, Israel has been increasingly



active in carrying out airstrikes against Iran-backed militias in Iraq,



shifting its focus after years of reported raids aimed at keeping Tehran from



gaining a foothold in Syria.Israeli officials have identified Iraq as a likely growing base



of operations for Iran-backed efforts against Israel.“It is clear that we are in the midst of a real battle between



Israel and the United States against Iran and its allies in Iraq. It is clear



that the two sides chose Iraq to be the place for their unannounced battle,”



the unnamed security source said.The blast occurred Monday in the Saqr military base in the



southern section of the Iraqi capital, which is ordinarily used by the



country’s Federal Police and Iran-backed militias according to Iraq’s Interior



Minister Saad Maan.Local media reported that the weapons storehouse was controlled



by the Sayyid of Martyrs Battalions, an Iraqi Shiite militia supported by Iran.In contrast to the opinion of the unnamed defense source, Adel



al-Karawi, spokesman for the Ansar Allah al-Awfiya in IMIS, said that “the data



regarding a fire breaking out at the Saqr base, near the al-Dura area south of



Baghdad, indicates the base was subject to a bombardment by an American [drone]



carrying missiles.”The explosion set off some of the munitions stored on the base,



sending projectiles into surrounding neighborhoods.According to Maan, 13 people were injured in the blast,



including two federal policemen and four IMIS members. It was not immediately



clear if the injuries were caused by the initial blast or the projectiles that



were launched following the blast.Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said one person was killed



in the Monday incident and that civilians were also wounded. Mahdi ordered an



investigation into the blast along with “integrated safety measures at all



military bases and armed forces’ storage facilities to prevent it from



occurring again,” he wrote on Twitter.But the unnamed security official said the results of the



investigation — as well as investigations into previous cases of bombings at



pro-Iranian militia bases — would likely never be publicized as doing so “will



bother the Iranians.”“[Tehran has] adopted a strategy to not announce Israeli and



American targeting of their sites in Syria and later in Iraq,” the source



added.







