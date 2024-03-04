Lucidia leads the Web3 Gaming Revolution in the Middle East

2024-03-04 19:01:41 - Source: Lucidia

Lucidia launches suite of innovative 24 products, integrating blockchain into the experience to redefine the gamer experience, targeting the rapidly growing Middle Eastern market with its young demographic.



DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Leading game studio and publisher Lucidia, announced its ambitious vision to lead the Web3 gaming revolution in its home markets. Specializing in the integration of blockchain technology into gaming, Lucidia is set to redefine the gaming experience with its suite of 24 ground-breaking products. The company’s strategy focuses on blending traditional gaming with the transformative potential of blockchain, catering to the vibrant and rapidly expanding gaming community in the Middle East.

Feras Alnimer, CFO and Co-Founder of Lucidia, shared his vision for the company, stating, “We are crafting ecosystems that redefine the essence of gaming through the power of Web3. The Middle East, with its vibrant youth and untapped potential, is not just a market for us—it's the future. So we’re inviting our community to help us shape this future. Our suite of 24 ground-breaking products is only a beginning. Together, we’re not just playing games; we’re setting new paradigms.”

Leveraging the power of blockchain to create new revenue models and build communities

Lucidia's innovative approach is not only about enhancing game mechanics with blockchain technology but also about creating a new revenue model and community engagement strategies that position the company at the forefront of the Web3 gaming sector. The Middle East, known for its young demographic and keen interest in gaming, presents an ideal environment for Lucidia's products. With most of the population under 30, the region offers a dynamic market eager for innovative gaming experiences.

The global gaming market has surpassed $200 billion by 2023, with the Middle East experiencing the fastest growth. This rapid expansion highlights the vast potential and opportunities within the region for innovative gaming solutions like those offered by Lucidia.

“Our focus on the Middle Eastern market involves developing localized content and tailored gaming experiences to resonate with the cultural nuances and preferences of the region. This strategic direction is expected to enable Lucidia to capture a significant share of the market, leveraging the region’s untapped potential to foster a vibrant gaming community,” Alnimer said.

Web3 development is set to dominate the next decade

Lucidia is also highlighting the significant investment opportunities within the Web3 gaming space. By inviting strategic investments, it aims to fuel its growth and development, offering investors a chance to be part of a pioneering venture in a rapidly expanding industry. The company is committed to building a self-sustaining community of gamers, developers, and investors, creating an ecosystem where innovation, engagement, and growth can thrive.

As Lucidia prepares for a significant phase of growth in 2024, the company is poised to roll out its innovative products and services, aiming to redefine gaming in the Middle East and beyond. Based in the heart of the region, Lucidia plans to engage with both local and international stakeholders through digital platforms and major gaming conferences, setting new standards for what gaming can achieve in the era of Web3.



Contact : Feras Alnimer, feras@lucidia.io

About Lucidia

Leading game studio and publisher Lucidia, based in Dubai, UAE specializes in merging classic gaming experiences with the innovative capabilities of blockchain technology. This approach positions Lucidia as a key player in the transition of the gaming industry towards Web3, offering support and solutions for game studios and developers looking to navigate from traditional (Web2) to blockchain-based gaming.

With a robust line-up of 24 products, Lucidia targets a diverse audience, aiming to reshape the gaming landscape by providing advanced gaming solutions that cater to both committed gamers and developers across the region. Their offerings not only emphasize the integration of blockchain technology into gaming but also focus on serving a wide range of customers, from gaming enthusiasts to professional developers seeking to leverage the benefits of Web3 in their gaming projects.