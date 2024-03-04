Iraq to be self-sufficient in oil derivatives in two months

2024-03-04 22:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, said on Sunday that Iraq will be self-sufficient in oil derivatives in less than two months and will cut its annual import bill by more than $3 billion. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place at the Al-Rafidain Forum for Dialogue, held in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, according […]

