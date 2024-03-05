2024-03-05 04:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission met with the Iraqi authorities in Amman during February 20-29 to conduct the 2024 Article IV consultation. Some key data from their report: Economic Growth: Non-oil GDP growth: 6% in 2023. Overall growth projected to rebound in 2024. Inflation: Declined from 7.5% in January 2023 to […]

The post IMF: Iraq Economic Growth "to Continue amid Fiscal Expansion" first appeared on Iraq Business News.