IOCs Deny Claims of Agreement to Export Kurdish Crude

2024-03-05 04:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. An industry group representing international oil companies (IOCs) in Iraqi Kurdistan has denied claims by government officials that an agreement has been reached to resume oil exports through the Iraq-Turkey Pipeline (ITP). The Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan (APIKUR) said it has not seen any proposals from Baghdad or Erbil […]

