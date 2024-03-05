Iraqi PM lays Foundation Stone for Al-Ghazlani City

2024-03-05 04:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani laid the foundation stone for the Al-Ghazlani City housing project in Nineveh on Monday morning. The city, the second to be built as part of an initial phase of five cities, will comprise 28,000 housing units over 4,800 hectares. The second phase will see 11 residential […]

