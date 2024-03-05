2024-03-05 04:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced some preliminary oil export figures for February, but has not disclosed the value of oil exports for the month. This follows an increasing trend of delayed or missing oil export data from the Ministry. Total exports of crude oil: 99,592,311 barrels. Oil fields in central and […]

The post Iraq's Ministry of Oil withholds Feb Export Revenue first appeared on Iraq Business News.