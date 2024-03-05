President Nechirvan Barzani commemorates the 33rd anniversary of Kurdistan people’s uprising

2024-03-05 11:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / President of the Kurdistan Region (KRI) Nechirvan Barzani issued a statement on Tuesday, congratulating the people of Kurdistan on the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of their uprising against the Ba'ath Party regime in the early 1990s, reaffirming the people's ability to confront threats facing the federal system, its rights, gains, and the constitutional entity of the Region.

President Barzani stated, “I offer my best wishes to the families of the martyrs, the brave Peshmerga fighters, all the people of Kurdistan, and all our communities on the 33rd anniversary of the Kurdistan People’s Uprising. I pay tribute to those who valiantly gave their lives in the uprising, and to all the martyrs of Kurdistan.”

“On March 5, 1991, in Ranya, the ‘gateway to the uprising’, the courageous people of Kurdistan fearlessly faced death and made the ultimate sacrifice. And now, the people of Kurdistan remain steadfast in their pursuit of freedom and the noble objectives of the uprising, never wavering in their commitment.”

Barzani continued, “The Uprising, with the great faith and will of the people of Kurdistan for freedom and prosperity, consolidated the victories and achievements of Kurdistan in the Federal Iraqi Constitution, through unity and solidarity. And now only through unity, can we stand against the threats to federalism, the rights, achievements, and constitutional status of the Kurdistan Region and ensure a better future for our coming generations.”

“Throughout history, conflicts and divisions have had detrimental consequences, significantly harming opportunities and accomplishments. The success of the uprising, therefore, should serve as a valuable reminder and a guiding path for everyone. It is imperative that we unite in our efforts, driven by faith and hope, to collectively overcome the obstacles and hardships that lie ahead, ultimately striving for a brighter and more prosperous future.”

President Nechirvan Barzani concluded by saying, “Happy Uprising Day to you all. May God bless the steadfast and enduring people of Kurdistan, and may the souls of the brave martyrs rest in eternal peace.”