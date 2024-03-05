Iraq News Now

Basra crudes rise as global oil prices fall

2024-03-05 12:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Crude oil prices for Basra Heavy and Basra Intermediate saw a slight increase, on Tuesday, despite the overall decline in oil prices in the global markets.

The price of Basra Heavy crude rose by 79 cents to reach $77.74, while Basra Intermediate crude saw an increase of 79 cents, reaching $81.04.

Global oil prices dipped as China, the world's largest crude oil importer, failed to reassure concerned investors about slowing consumption amid sluggish growth since the COVID-19 pandemic.

China's commitments to transforming its economy fell short in convincing worried investors.

