Official: Iraq's accession to the World Trade Organization is imminent

2024-03-05 13:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Tuesday, Deputy Minister of Trade Sattar Al-Jabiri considered Iraq's accession to the World Trade Organization imminent, while the current federal government affirmed its commitment to achieving self-sufficiency and reducing reliance on imports.

These remarks were made during a panel discussion on the sidelines of the seventh session of Al-Rafidain Conference 2024-Baghdad, under the theme "Humanizing the Global Economy."

Al-Jabiri stated during the discussion that "the government's approach is based on a strategy of keeping pace with developments in the global economy." He noted that "the government has signed bilateral memorandums of understanding in the field of trade and economics."

He emphasized that "Iraq is seeking to join the World Trade Organization, and this matter is now close at hand."

The Iraqi government official also addressed the issue of imports and exports, stating that "there is no trade balance between exported and imported goods."

He mentioned that "the cash flow used to go to other countries, which the current government seeks to address by promoting self-sufficiency."

Earlier in 2024, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced its support for Iraq's accession to the World Trade Organization, especially after the political obstacles hindering this were removed.