Iraq to begin new gas developments in 2024

2024-03-05 14:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Rashid, said that Iraq plans to start new gas projects in 2024 to increase its natural gas output and progressively reduce its gas imports. Rashid’s remarks took place during his participation in the seventh summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) held in Algeria, where he […]

