Iraqi Committee of Regions and Governorates not Organized in Region meets with Erbil governor, discuss budget development

2024-03-05 16:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Committee of Regions and Governorates not Organized in Region, led by MP Khaled Al-Daraji, convened with Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw to address the latest updates regarding the budget for the development of Iraqi regions and governorates not organized in a region.

Following the meeting, Khoshnaw and Al-Daraji held a press conference, during which they emphasized that "the meeting called for restoring the budget for developing the governorates of the Kurdistan Region, incorporating it into the budget of Iraqi governorates. Additionally, they urged the Iraqi government to allocate a budget to the governorates of Kurdistan, including Erbil Governorate specifically."

On Sunday, the Committee visited Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate and was received by the Governor, Haval Abubaker.

The Committee's Chairman mentioned that this visit is part of a predetermined program to undertake on-site inspections to assess the functioning of the governorates and their councils.

"The Committee focuses on the affairs of regions and governorates not organized into a region, aiming to understand the challenges and obstacles affecting their operations."