Home › Baghdad Post › 2 Palestinians in knife attack on Israel police, one shot dead: officials

2 Palestinians in knife attack on Israel police, one shot dead: officials

2019/08/15 | 21:35



Two Palestinian youths attacked Israeli police with knives in Jerusalem's Old City on Thursday before being shot by officers, leaving one of the assailants dead, officials said.



Israeli police said an officer was moderately wounded and that he shot his two assailants. The Palestinian health ministry said one was killed and the condition of the second was unclear.











(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Two Palestinian youths attacked Israeli police with knives in Jerusalem's Old City on Thursday before being shot by officers, leaving one of the assailants dead, officials said.Israeli police said an officer was moderately wounded and that he shot his two assailants. The Palestinian health ministry said one was killed and the condition of the second was unclear.