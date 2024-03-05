More than 1,400 suspects arrested on drug-related offenses in February

2024-03-05 16:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Interior revealed on Monday that more than 1,400 suspects, including foreign traffickers, have been arrested by Iraqi security forces throughout Iraq on drug-related offenses in February. According to a statement released by the Iraqi Ministry of Interior, 1,431 suspects, including foreigners, distributing and consuming drugs have been arrested, […]

