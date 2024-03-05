President Barzani plans to open Azerbaijani representation in Erbil and launch direct flights with Baku

2024-03-05 17:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met on Tuesday, with Nasir Mammadov, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iraq.

According to a statement from the presidency media office, the meeting focused on strengthening ties and fostering collaboration between Azerbaijan, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region across multiple sectors.

They deliberated on the establishment of an Azerbaijani representation in the Kurdistan Region and the initiation of direct flights connecting Azerbaijan, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region.

The statement reported that both parties highlighted the potential for business and investment ventures for private enterprises and Azerbaijani firms in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, while also committing to cultural cooperation.