PM orders to transport armoury and restrict aviation agreements

2019/08/15 | 21:50
INA - BAGHDADPM Adel Abdul Mahdi ordered to move the armoury and restrict the Aviation decision in addition to compensating the harmed ones.This came during his meeting with the Council of National Security on Thursday.Abdul Mahdi also ordered to make a inclusive investigation around the incidents of the armoury explosions in al-Saqar camp and he asked for detailed report in a week only.The armoury that belongs to Ministries of Defense and Interior, Popular Mobilization Units and the tribes that fought against Daesh terrorist groups are to be moved outside the inhabited cities, PM orders included.











