US dollar surges against dinar after stock market closes on Tuesday

2024-03-05 18:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The US dollar rose in Baghdad and Erbil markets with the closure of stock exchanges on Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the dollar prices dropped slightly with the closure of Baghdad's central stock exchanges, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya, recording 150,400 IQD per 100 dollars. In comparison, they recorded 149,500 IQD this morning.

The selling prices in exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad reached 151,500 IQD for 100 dollars, while the buying price was 149,750 IQD.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the selling price reached 150,300 IQD, and the purchasing price was 150,200 IQD.