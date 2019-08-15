Border Crossing Committee arrested 3 employees in Om Qasr

2019/08/15 | 21:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA - BAGHDADBorder Crossings Committee announced that 3 employees were arrested in Om Qasr north of Basra.This came according to a judicial decision to make a joint duty between Border Crossing Committee and the Integrity Committee.The three employees belong to the General Company of Ports registered Internationally - Ministry of Transportation.
