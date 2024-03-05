Kurdistan Region, Azerbaijan to Establish Direct Flights, Diplomatic Ties

2024-03-05 18:00:10 - Source: CHANNEL8

Kurdistan Region and Azerbaijan officials are in talks to launch direct flights between Erbil and Baku, while efforts are underway to establish an Azerbaijani representative office in Kurdistan. The discussions took place in a meeting between the Kurdistan Region President and the Azerbaijani Ambassador. President Nechirvan Barzani and Azerbaijani Ambassador Nasir Mammadov convened in Erbil to review progress on opening the Azerbaijani representation in Kurdistan and to explore possibilities for direct flights linking Azerbaijan, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region. The meeting also focused on strengthening bilateral ties, identifying job opportunities, fostering investment prospects for the private sector and Azerbaijani companies