Iraq’s oil exports to the US surpass 115 million barrels in 2023

2024-03-05 19:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced on Tuesday that Iraq’s crude oil exports to the United States surpassed 115.26 million barrels in 2023. The EIA mentioned that Iraq’s exports of oil and oil derivatives in December 2023 were approximately 6.92 million barrels, representing an increase of around 1.57 million barrels compared […]

