2024-03-06 04:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Minister of Finance, Taif Sami (pictured), inaugurated the Customs Automation Project as Umm Qasr Port on Sunday. The project aligns with the requirements of the global Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA), forming part of the Ministry's strategy to apply international customs standards. The system's implementation aims to achieve financial discipline, […]

The post Iraq Launches Customs Automation Project first appeared on Iraq Business News.