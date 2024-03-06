Iraq News Now

Int'l Finance Corp (IFC) ready to cooperate with Iraq

2024-03-06 04:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. A delegation from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), led by Ms. Hala Sheikh Rouh, Vice President of the IFC for the Middle East, was received by Prime Minister Mr. Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani on Tuesday. The meeting involved discussing areas and prospects of cooperation between Iraq and the IFC, which is part of […]

