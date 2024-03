2024-03-06 04:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has said that in 2023 it built, rehabilitated or equipped five public healthcare centres in Iraq. It said it also built or rehabilitated fifteen public schools and completed 27 infrastructure projects. More here. (Source: UNHCR)

