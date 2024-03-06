Iraq tops the list of importers of Jordanian products in recent months

2024-03-06 14:30:08 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Jordanian Chamber of Commerce announced, on Wednesday, that Iraq was the top importer of commercial goods from Jordan during the past two months of 2024.

The Chamber stated, "Amman's trade exports rose to about 187 million dinars during the past two months of the current year, compared to 184 million dinars for the same period last year."

The statement explained, "Iraq topped Arab imports from Jordan at 100 million dinars in two months, followed by Egypt, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and India."

The Amman Chamber of Commerce certifies the origin of Jordanian and re-exported products from the agriculture, animal, and natural resources sectors. It issued 344 certificates worth Jordanian dinars to Iraq in the same period last year.

Furthermore, foreign products (re-export) led the exports with 105 million dinars in two months, followed by industrial, agricultural, and other products.

It is noteworthy that Iraq's main sources of imports are neighboring countries, especially Turkiye and Iran after Jordan was a key market for it in the 1990s. This was when Iraq faced an economic siege that began with its invasion of Kuwait in 1990 and resulted in international sanctions that severely damaged its trade and economy.

1 US dollar = 70 dinars.