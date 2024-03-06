Official: Kurdistan has shouldered the majority in receiving and accommodating IDPs

2024-03-06 15:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Dindar Zebari, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Coordinator of International Advocacy, affirmed on Wednesday that the Region has shouldered the majority in receiving and accommodating displaced persons and refugees, whose numbers have surpassed two million over the past few years.

Speaking at a press conference held today in Erbil, Zebari stated, "There are still over 900,000 refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the Kurdistan Region."

According to the latest official statistics, the Region hosts approximately 966,992 IDPs and refugees, including 697,986 internally displaced persons. KRG provides approximately 80% of their needs.

Additionally, the number of displaced and refugee students in Kurdistan for the academic year 2023-2024 amounts to approximately 48,893 enrolled in government and non-governmental schools.

In Kurdistan, both KRG and international humanitarian organizations are involved in addressing the needs of IDPs. The Region has seen a significant influx of IDPs, particularly following the rise of ISIS and the conflict in neighboring areas of Iraq.

The KRG, with support from international partners, provides assistance to these IDPs, including shelter, food, healthcare, and education.

Various camps and informal settlements have been established to accommodate the displaced population.