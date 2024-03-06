Iraq News Now

Iraq’s NIC inks deal to utilize flared gas in Nahr Bin Omar gas field

2024-03-06 15:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq’s National Investment Commission (NIC) announced on Tuesday that it reached an agreement with a local company to utilize associated gas in one of the gas fields in southern Iraq. The project will be carried out within 36 months at a cost of $2.6 billion, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported. The […]

