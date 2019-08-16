عربي | كوردى


Syrian TV says air defenses foil missile strike

Syrian TV says air defenses foil missile strike
2019/08/16 | 01:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Syrian air defenses identified a missile fired towards the northern city of Masyaf and destroyed it before it hit its target, Syrian state television reported early on Friday citing a military source.

The missile was fired from the direction of northern Lebanon, the military source added.

Israel has acknowledged repeatedly striking targets inside Syria in recent years, and some attacks Damascus has attributed to Israel have been made from Lebanese airspace.





All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW