Leader Barzani discusses regional issues with US Deputy Assistant Secretary Of State

2024-03-06 17:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, held a meeting with Victoria Taylor, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, at Saladin Resort.

According to Barzani's headquarters, discussions delved into the recent visit of Kurdish Prime Minister Masoud Barzani to Washington, the political situation in Iraq, relations between the Kurdish and Iraqi governments, and the importance of safeguarding Iraq's stability and the role of Global Coalition forces in the region."

The talks also discussed the upcoming elections, with President Barzani expressing his support for the electoral process. However, he voiced concern about the Federal Court's decision to eliminate component quotas, characterizing it as "an attempt to undermine component rights and harm the democratic process."

The Federal Supreme Court of Iraq, the highest judicial authority in the country, issued a decision on February 21, 2024, that sparked anger and criticism among Kurdish politicians.