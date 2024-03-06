NIC receives 17 offers for waste treatment project

2024-03-06 18:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq’s National Investment Commission (NIC) announced on Monday that 17 offers have been submitted for a waste treatment project. The NIC mentioned in a statement that it received 17 offers from local, Arab, and foreign companies for a project to treat waste and generate electricity in Baghdad, according to the Iraqi News […]

