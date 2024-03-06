Iran discusses establishing free zone with Iraq, Syria

2024-03-06 18:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The secretary of the Iranian Free Zones High Council, Hojatollah Abdolmaleki, stated that talks to establish a trilateral joint free zone with Iraq and Syria are currently underway. Abdolmaleki elaborated that the Iranian Free Zones High Council is taking the establishment of the free zone seriously and expects a significant increase in […]

