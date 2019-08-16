Ilhan Omar describes Israel banning her entry as 'chilling' insult'

2019/08/16 | 01:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- House Democrat Ilhan Omar called Israel's decision Thursday to ban her from visiting the country "chilling," saying denying entry to sitting members of the US Congress was an "insult to democratic values."
"It is an affront that Israeli Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu, under pressure from President (Donald) Trump, would deny entry to representatives of the US government," Omar said in a sharply worded statement that highlighted her role of conducting oversight of how US foreign aid is spent abroad.
"The irony of the 'only democracy' in the Middle East making such a decision is that it is both an insult to democratic values and a chilling response to a visit by government officials from an allied nation," she added.
