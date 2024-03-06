Barzani discusses cultural and agricultural ties with Azerbaijani Ambassador

2024-03-06 20:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani noted the necessity of enhancing relations between the Kurdistan Region and Azerbaijan, particularly in agriculture and culture.

Barzani's headquarters stated that he received the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iraq, Nasir Mammadov.

"The latest developments and bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Kurdistan were discussed following the exchange of welcoming remarks."

Barzani commended the "depth and extent of these historical relations," emphasizing the importance of further developing relations to "serve Kurdistan and Azerbaijan, especially in the fields of agriculture and culture."

For his part, the ambassador urged the continued enhancement of these relations in all cultural and economic aspects.