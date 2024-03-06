Iraq News Now

Iraqi PM calls on Egyptian firms to participate in construction in Iraq

2024-03-06 21:30:10 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, called on Egyptian companies on Wednesday to invest in residential complexes in Iraq. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place during a meeting with a delegation of Egyptian private sector players, where he stressed the value of developing ties with the Iraqi private sector and continuing to support financial […]

