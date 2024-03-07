Iraq, Gazprom discuss expanding household gas services

2024-03-07 01:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Oil Ministry on Wednesday held talks with Russian energy giant Gazprom on expanding the use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the country.

The meeting, which took place in Baghdad, was attended by Deputy Oil Minister for Gas Affairs Ezzat Saber, officials from the Gas Services Company, and a technical team from Gazprom.

The two sides, according to an official readout, discussed ways to develop and expand LNG services in Iraq, including the use of LNG for vehicles and cooking.

Saber said that the ministry is keen to benefit from Gazprom's expertise in the gas sector to improve the services provided to Iraqi citizens.

"We are looking to expand the use of LNG in Iraq, and we believe that Gazprom can be a valuable partner in this effort," he said.

Anmar Ali Hussein, Director General of the Gas Services Company, said that the meeting also included a review of the company's activities and services, as well as its plans for the future.

The Gazprom team presented a briefing on the company's capabilities and experience in the gas sector, as well as its plans to invest in Iraq.