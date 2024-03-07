Iraq Receives 17 Proposals for Waste-to-Energy Project

2024-03-07 05:00:11 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi National Investment Commission (NIC) has announced that it has received 17 proposals from foreign, Arab, and local companies for a waste management and electricity generation project (waste-to-energy) in Baghdad. This announcement followed a meeting of the commission tasked with assessing the proposals. Dr. Mona Al-Jabri, the commission's renewable energy consultant, […]

