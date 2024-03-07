Iraq News Now

Iraqi Investment Chief meets with Qatari Real Estate Company

2024-03-07

By John Lee. Dr. Haider Muhammad Makkiya, head of Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC), has held a meeting with the regional director of Qatari real estate firm Ariane, Ahmed Magdy Al-Kararty. Dr. Makkiya emphasized Iraq's commitment to fostering an attractive investment environment, highlighting strategic projects as crucial for revenue maximization and the enhancement of service […]

