Iraqi dinar stabilizes in Baghdad, climbs in Erbil

2024-03-07 11:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the US dollar stabilized against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and dropped in Erbil markets.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that dollar prices remained the same with the opening of Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, recording 151,500 Iraqi dinars against 100 dollars.

In the exchange shops in Baghdad, the selling price reached 152,500 Iraqi dinars, while the purchasing price reached 150,500 Iraqi dinars for every 100 dollars.