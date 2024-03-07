Basra crude sees modest increase in global markets

2024-03-07 11:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Basra crude oil experienced a slight uptick with a rise in global oil prices.

Basra Heavy gained 11 cents, reaching $77.03, while Basra Intermediate rose 11 cents to $80.33.

Globally, oil prices maintained stability, holding onto previous gains following positive Chinese trade data and a smaller-than-expected rise in crude inventories, coupled with significant draws in fuel stocks according to U.S. data.

Brent crude futures exhibited a minor decrease of 4 cents, settling at $82.92 a barrel by 0432 GMT.