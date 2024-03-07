KRG facilitates collaborative discourse with over 150 NGOs in Kurdistan Region

2024-03-07 13:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The KRG's Department of Non-Governmental Organisations convened a discussion session in Erbil with over 150 NGOs operating within the Kurdistan Region in the presence of officials from government agencies.Civil rights activist Mohammad Sabah told Shafaq News Agency that numerous international and local organizations dealing with human rights, environmental issues, and humanitarian efforts are "actively engaged in this comprehensive discussion session.""The objective is to develop robust relationships with government bodies, promote increased coordination, and optimize these organizations' work and services."In addition, Sabah noted that this session focuses primarily on "exploring avenues to strengthen relationships, foster cooperation, and enhance collaboration between these entities and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).